100,000 Shares in Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Evolent Health by 4,249.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Evolent Health by 286.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) traded down 1.67% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 641,605 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company’s market cap is $1.36 billion. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 69.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $24.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, insider Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,081,760 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $74,886,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Upmc sold 2,690,961 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $52,554,468.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,114,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,086,969 shares of company stock valued at $244,450,701. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

