$1.58 EPS Expected for KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA-Tencor Corp.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor Corp had a return on equity of 120.32% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $914 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor Corp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr downgraded KLA-Tencor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $247,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $1,023,438.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 329,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded up 0.31% on Thursday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 287,873 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. KLA-Tencor Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

