$0.80 EPS Expected for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. Arista Networks reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks Inc alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,424.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,970.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 52,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $7,669,664.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,164 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,109 in the last three months. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 232.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/0-80-eps-expected-for-arista-networks-inc-anet-this-quarter.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.