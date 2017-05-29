$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Paso Electric Company (EE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for El Paso Electric Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.60. El Paso Electric Company posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Paso Electric Company will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Paso Electric Company.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. El Paso Electric Company had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Paso Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in El Paso Electric Company during the third quarter worth approximately $5,588,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in El Paso Electric Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in El Paso Electric Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in El Paso Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in El Paso Electric Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,222,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,186,000 after buying an additional 117,417 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 161,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. El Paso Electric Company has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.42.

About El Paso Electric Company

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

