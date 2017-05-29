$0.36 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $275 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,525 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 278,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $520,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Ares Capital by 119.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

