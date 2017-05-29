$0.31 EPS Expected for Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy's Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Chuy's Holdings reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy's Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chuy's Holdings.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Chuy's Holdings had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Chuy's Holdings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chuy's Holdings from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy's Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Chuy's Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded down 2.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,856 shares. Chuy's Holdings has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $458.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, insider Sharon A. Russell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $277,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,859.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon A. Russell sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $356,720. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Chuy's Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy's Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy's Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy's Holdings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy's Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Chuy's Holdings Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

