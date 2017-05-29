-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kona Grill Inc (KONA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kona Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.26). Kona Grill reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kona Grill.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Kona Grill had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Kona Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KONA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kona Grill in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kona Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Feltl & Co. lowered shares of Kona Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) traded down 4.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,901 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Kona Grill has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company’s market cap is $57.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Kona Grill by 76.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 505,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 218,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kona Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kona Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Addison Clark Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kona Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kona Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

