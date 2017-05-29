$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BBRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bravo Brio Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bravo Brio Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bravo Brio Restaurant Group.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 1,929.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 183,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 176,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,942 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company’s market cap is $72.68 million. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

About Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc is the owner and operator of approximately two Italian restaurant brands, including BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO). The Company operates approximately 120 restaurants in over 30 states. Additionally, approximately one BRIO restaurant is operated under a franchise agreement.

