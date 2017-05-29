$0.01 EPS Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. ViaSat posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. ViaSat had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ViaSat in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ViaSat in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded down 0.47% during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,643 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 154.96 and a beta of 0.67. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

In other ViaSat news, VP Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $191,293.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd increased its stake in ViaSat by 349.1% in the first quarter. Airain ltd now owns 33,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter worth $945,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 44.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

