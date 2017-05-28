First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Zebra Technologies Corp. worth $27,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at 105.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The firm’s market cap is $5.59 billion. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $107.27.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.76 million. Zebra Technologies Corp. had a positive return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post $6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $651,586.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 8,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $864,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,241 shares of company stock worth $6,147,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

