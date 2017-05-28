Zacks: Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Upland Software an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) traded down 0.29% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,096 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company’s market capitalization is $371.13 million. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Upland Software by 547.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 148,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

