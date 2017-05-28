Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down 1.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,294 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $382 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -127.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.