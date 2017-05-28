Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICF International Inc (ICFI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “ICF International partners with government and commercial clients to deliver consulting services and technology solutions in the energy, environment, transportation, social programs, defense, and homeland security markets. The firm combines passion for its work with industry expertise and innovative analytics to produce compelling results throughout the entire program life cycle, from analysis and design through implementation and improvement. ICF has been serving government at all levels, major corporations, and multilateral institutions. “

Get ICF International Inc alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ICF International in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 34,365 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $873.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.92. ICF International has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $59.55.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.28 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICF International will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICF International Inc (ICFI) to “Hold”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-icf-international-inc-icfi-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $45,407.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $341,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 99,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Nicholas Co. Inc. WI increased its position in ICF International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 92,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The Company’s services address four markets: energy, environment and infrastructure; health, education and social programs; safety and security, and consumer and financial.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.