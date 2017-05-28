Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield PLC alerts:

ABY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.35 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) opened at 20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.30 and a beta of 1.12. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Atlantica Yield PLC had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Atlantica Yield PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-atlantica-yield-plc-aby-to-hold-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield PLC Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.