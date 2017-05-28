Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded down 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 290,986 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm’s market cap is $292.62 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 255.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,335,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,502,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,843,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after buying an additional 3,282,390 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 960,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor in a range of indications.

