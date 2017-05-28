Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to post sales of $118.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.48 million and the highest is $119.01 million. Wageworks reported sales of $87.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year sales of $118.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.82 million to $485.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $521.11 million to $530.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wageworks.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. Wageworks had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Wageworks’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

WAGE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Wageworks from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wageworks from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Wageworks by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wageworks by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wageworks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wageworks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wageworks during the third quarter worth about $701,000.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) opened at 70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Wageworks has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.04.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

