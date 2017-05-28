$261.41 Million in Sales Expected for LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce sales of $261.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.64 million and the highest is $262.7 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 213.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year sales of $261.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $976.7 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.74 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) opened at 115.05 on Friday. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $123.95. The company’s market cap is $6.05 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In related news, CEO William Raymond Wagner sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Benson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $39,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,631.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in LogMeIn by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 50,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 96,200.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after buying an additional 1,990,378 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at about $10,793,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 84.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

