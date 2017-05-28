Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (QADA) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). QAD posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QAD.

Get QAD Inc. alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm earned $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QADA shares. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of QAD in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of QAD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 366,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 774,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 256,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,885 shares. The stock’s market cap is $574.37 million. QAD has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 161.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (QADA) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-qad-inc-qada-to-announce-0-13-earnings-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

About QAD

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.