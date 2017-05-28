Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce sales of $546 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.1 million and the highest is $556.9 million. Briggs & Stratton Co. reported sales of $502.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will report full year sales of $546 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.9 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Briggs & Stratton Co..

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Briggs & Stratton Co. had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $597 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Briggs & Stratton Co.’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, SVP Harold L. Redman sold 22,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $492,055.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,476.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Reitman sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $432,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $1,026,657. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,019,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,322,000 after buying an additional 222,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,798,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,192,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,158,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,465,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 185,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 993,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) opened at 24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Briggs & Stratton Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

About Briggs & Stratton Co.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

