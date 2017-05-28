UniFirst Corp (UNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $139.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UniFirst Corp an industry rank of 108 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get UniFirst Corp alerts:

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,955 shares. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. UniFirst Corp had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm earned $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post $5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $139,446.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $205,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,263 shares of company stock worth $1,373,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in UniFirst Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in UniFirst Corp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in UniFirst Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UniFirst Corp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in UniFirst Corp by 250.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UniFirst Corp (UNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/zacks-analysts-set-139-00-price-target-for-unifirst-corp-unf-updated-updated.html.

About UniFirst Corp

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst Corp (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.