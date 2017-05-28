Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the first quarter valued at $184,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 129.1% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 3,109,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $233.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

