Yahoo! (YHOO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

Media stories about Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) have been trending positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yahoo! earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the digital content provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Yahoo! Inc. alerts:

Shares of Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,533 shares. Yahoo! has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.55 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yahoo! will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YHOO shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Vetr upgraded Yahoo! from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.02 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/yahoo-yhoo-receiving-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $31,773.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 573,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yahoo!

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.