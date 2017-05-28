XOMA Co. (XOMA) Director Sells $246,729.60 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director John Varian sold 39,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $246,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) traded up 1.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 94,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm’s market cap is $51.05 million.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post ($2.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in XOMA by 95.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab.

