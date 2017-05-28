First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.314 Million Position in XL Group Ltd. (XL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of XL Group worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $133,187,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,541,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,488,000. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its position in XL Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,364,000 after buying an additional 574,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) opened at 43.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.98. XL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. XL Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. XL Group’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XL. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price target on shares of XL Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of XL Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of XL Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of XL Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XL Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. XL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $3,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Myron Hendry sold 85,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $3,582,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

