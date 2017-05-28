Xencor Inc (XNCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) traded down 2.76% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 364,773 shares. The firm has a market cap of $987.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Xencor has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post ($1.21) EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $45,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Kuch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,293 shares of company stock worth $710,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,982,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 59.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,592,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 596,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,870,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

