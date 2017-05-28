WVS Financial Corp. (wvfc) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:wvfc) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) remained flat at $15.20 during trading on Friday. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. WVS Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.36.

About WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. is a bank holding company of West View Savings Bank. West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured stock savings bank. The principal categories of loans in the Company’s portfolio are single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

