Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) has trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the medical device company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,918 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80 billion. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMGI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $29.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

In other news, Director David D. Stevens sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $330,714.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $587,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

