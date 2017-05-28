Analysts Set Woodward Inc (WWD) Price Target at $69.00

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 68.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. Woodward has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Woodward had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In related news, insider Martin Val Glass sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,870,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,183.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,400 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $4,727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Woodward by 14.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Woodward by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

