Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Shares Sold by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 506,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 28.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) opened at 25.95 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $591.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.53 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, and Sebago footwear and apparel; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

