Wingstop Inc (WING) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) opened at 29.74 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $861.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 451.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 163,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 134,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wingstop by 76.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 708.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 406,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 356,320 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Flynn Dekker sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $125,480.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mravle sold 34,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $1,066,526.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

