Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact William Lyon Homes (WLH) Stock Price

Media headlines about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) have been trending negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. William Lyon Homes earned a media sentiment score of -0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 130,991 shares of the company were exchanged. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

WLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,536,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,029,983.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,978. 21.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

