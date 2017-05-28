Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin' Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin' Brands’ FY2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Bloomin' Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin' Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Bloomin' Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) opened at 20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Bloomin' Brands has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $22.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Bloomin' Brands’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In other news, EVP Sukhdev Singh sold 26,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $573,084.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,497.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $5,997,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 206,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,772 shares of company stock worth $6,637,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin' Brands during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Bloomin' Brands by 20.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bloomin' Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the first quarter worth $211,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

