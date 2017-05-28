On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of On Assignment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for On Assignment’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get On Assignment Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASGN. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Avondale Partners raised shares of On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for On Assignment, Inc. Increased by William Blair (ASGN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/william-blair-brokers-boost-earnings-estimates-for-on-assignment-inc-asgn-updated-updated-updated.html.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) opened at 52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. On Assignment has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $53.80.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $277,592.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,601.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $358,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $659,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,995 shares of company stock worth $29,029,514.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Assignment (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Assignment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Assignment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.