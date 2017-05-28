Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Novadaq Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Novadaq Technologies’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Novadaq Technologies Inc. alerts:

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Novadaq Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ) Issued By William Blair” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/william-blair-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-novadaq-technologies-inc-nvdq-updated-updated.html.

NVDQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Novadaq Technologies from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Novadaq Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novadaq Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) opened at 7.07 on Monday. Novadaq Technologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $408.66 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novadaq Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novadaq Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novadaq Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novadaq Technologies

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.