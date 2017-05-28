Whitestone REIT (WSR) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Headlines about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

WSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Whitestone REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) traded down 0.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,844 shares. The company has a market cap of $452.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.47%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Lambert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $662,561.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

