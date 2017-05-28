WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) opened at 14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

