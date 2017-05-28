TD Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE)

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) in a report published on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTE. Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.60.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) traded up 5.18% on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,000 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

In related news, insider James A. Pattison acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,773,180.00. Also, Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 672,400 shares of company stock worth $16,277,216.

