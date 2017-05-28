Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (WMLP) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (NYSE:WMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) traded up 4.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Westmoreland Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s market capitalization is $60.21 million.

Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Westmoreland Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 94.35% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westmoreland Resource Partners will post ($11.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, formerly Oxford Resource Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of thermal coal to the United States utilities and industrial users, and a producer of surface mined coal in Ohio. The Company markets coal to electric utilities with coal-fired, base-load scrubbed power plants under long-term coal sales contracts.

