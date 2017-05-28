Very Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (MNP) Share Price

Press coverage about Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) has trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 5,331 shares of the stock traded hands. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.

