World Asset Management Inc Has $2.979 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (HCN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 78,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) traded down 0.86% on Friday, reaching $72.53. 1,381,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.19. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

In related news, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $174,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Nungester, Jr. sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $453,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

