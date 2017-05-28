Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Position Maintained by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC held its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 106.8% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands Inc. alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) opened at 180.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $186.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post $7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Position Maintained by Welch Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/welch-group-llc-has-139000-position-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz-updated-updated.html.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $147.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 700 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $119,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 6,340 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $1,097,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,015.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,244 shares of company stock worth $10,445,048. 10.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.