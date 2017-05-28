Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.763 Million Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 2,567.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416,772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Washington Prime Group worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) opened at 7.99 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $100,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,116.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,084 shares of company stock worth $449,180 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

