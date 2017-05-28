VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VTTI Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of -0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 707,388 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. VTTI Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTTI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded VTTI Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTTI Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc lowered VTTI Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered VTTI Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, VTTI Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

