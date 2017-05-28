Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €209.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €209.00 ($234.83) price objective on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €197.00 ($221.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.19 ($169.88).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded down 0.822% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €137.708. The company had a trading volume of 6,004 shares. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €103.70 and a one year high of €156.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.94 and a 200 day moving average of €137.26. The company has a market capitalization of €69.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.165.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

