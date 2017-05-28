Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Maintains Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC held its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,242,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) traded up 0.92% on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 782,006 shares. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $606 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Maintains Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/vishay-intertechnology-vsh-stake-maintained-by-shufro-rose-co-llc-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, insider Gerald Paul sold 77,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,280,651.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.