Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) traded down 0.61% on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 640,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $660.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,562,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 395,970 shares of company stock worth $6,199,821 in the last 90 days. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 605,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 161,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73,265 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 484.8% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 532,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 441,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

