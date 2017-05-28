Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 341,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 154,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 0.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999,937 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,006 call options.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Verizon Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

In related news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $30,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,461.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,836 shares of company stock worth $2,423,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

