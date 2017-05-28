Supreme Industries (STS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.59

Headlines about Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supreme Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.59 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) traded down 2.35% on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,753 shares. Supreme Industries has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supreme Industries will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supreme Industries Company Profile

Supreme Industries, Inc (Supreme) is a manufacturer of specialized vehicles, including truck bodies and specialty vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: specialized commercial vehicles and fiberglass products. The Company manufactures specialized commercial vehicles that are attached to a truck chassis.

