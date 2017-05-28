Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has trended very positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asbury Automotive Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,075 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc. alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/very-favorable-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-asbury-automotive-group-abg-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 1,676 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $99,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.