Research Analysts Set Expectations for USA Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for USA Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Get USA Technologies Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/usa-technologies-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-00-per-share-usat-updated-updated-updated.html.

Shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) opened at 4.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company’s market cap is $175.44 million. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

In other news, Director Albin F. Moschner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,121.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hancock Holding Co. increased its position in USA Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in USA Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.